Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael government - in which Simon Coveney served as foreign minister - took a hard line on Brexit negotiations, which resulted in the Irish Sea border.

Claims by the former Irish foreign minister that unionists have “for the most part” accepted “what was possible” on the Irish Sea border have been slammed by the TUV – who say Simon Coveney should mind his own business.

In an interview with the BBC last week, the former Fine Gael minister said that during Brexit his government “were trying to provide solutions some people didn't want to accept, but in the end, did accept for the most part, in terms of what was possible and what wasn't”.

The TUV have said that it is not for Simon Coveney to “dictate to the people of Northern Ireland”.

A party spokesperson told the News Letter: “Like the EU, he has no mandate in Northern Ireland and frankly should mind his own business.

“The recent elections in Northern Ireland proved that those who tried to sell the dud deal on the Protocol were not believed by the electorate and suffered as a result.

“Not only did TUV overturn one of the largest majorities in the UK but, in an election when everything was stacked against us, we built a solid base across much of the Province to be in contention for Assembly seats at the next Stormont poll.

“That is because the Unionist people still reject Coveney's con that we must accept that Northern Ireland cannot be a full part of the UK."

Asked for their response to Mr Coveney’s comments, the DUP said “our position is as set out in our manifesto”.

During an interview with Chris Buckler on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Coveney defended his actions when asked about his poor relationships with some unionists.

He said “my job was to try to protect Irish interests, but at the same time to try to explain what we were doing and why we were doing it to people who had a different perspective, in terms of Brexit and the opportunities.

“That is that it provided. I tried to do that honestly.

“And sometimes, perhaps that bluntness jarred with people, particularly in the Unionist community.