Former Taoiseach John Bruton died in a Dublin hospital on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family

Mr Bruton was taoiseach from 1994 until 1997, and the leader of Fine Gael from 1990 to 2001.

A statement from the Bruton family, released by Fine Gael on Tuesday, said: “It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the death of former taoiseach John Bruton.

“He died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness.

“He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot.

“We will miss him greatly.

“John is survived by his wife, Finola, son Matthew and daughters Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth, grandchildren, sons-in-law, his brother, Richard, and sister, Mary, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has expressed her condolences to the family of former taoiseach John Bruton, who has died in Dublin.

Speaking in the Assembly, she said: “I want to pass on my condolences to the family of former taoiseach John Bruton, who we’ve just been notified has sadly passed away.