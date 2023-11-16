A close friend of the previous chair of the influential Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is the early frontrunner to take the job after the former NI secretary Theresa Villiers signed his nomination papers.

Simon Hoare stood down from the role this week after he was promoted to junior minister in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

Former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, who already sits on the committee, is now the early favourite for the post after receiving the backing of Villiers.

The former NI secretary – who has been a strong critic of the protocol – had been rumoured to stand herself but it is understood she will back Buckland instead.

Another name circulating is Sir Mike Penning, a former Grenadier Guardsman, firefighter and journalist.

Vicky Forde, who grew up in Northern Ireland, has also been mentioned by MPs speculating on the runners and riders. However, as an enthusiastic advocate of the Windsor Framework, she wouldn’t be the first choice of DUP MPs if it comes down to a vote.

Buckland, who is seen as a moderate Tory, is likely to be the favoured candidate with the Alliance and SDLP members of the committee. Labour votes could swing the decision if there is a contest and they are likely to prefer a candidate from the moderate wing of the Conservative party.

Previous chair Simon Hoare was treated with scepticism by unionists, some of whom felt he showed bias on Northern Irish issues. He is now Local Government Minister in the Department of Levelling up, Housing and Communities.

The new chair is guaranteed to be from the Conservative Party as it holds the position after a parliamentary vote. Candidates require the support of 15 fellow Tory MPs for their nomination to be valid.

If only one MP is nominated for the role, they are elected unopposed. If two or more MPs stand, there will be a ballot where MPs vote by ranking candidates in order of preference.