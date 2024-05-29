Former nursing boss Pat Cullen set to stand for Sinn Fein in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, has confirmed she is standing down from her post to seek office as Sinn Fein MP for Fermanagh & South Tyrone constituency.

She has been in post in the UK-wide role since 2021, and has held other top nurning roles too including director of nursing at the Public Health Agency and advisor to the Department of Health.

She joined the Royal College of Nursing in 2016 and then becoming Northern Ireland director in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though she has not been formally selected by the party yet, the fact that the announcement came from the party’s press office indicates she is almost sure to be the candidate.

Pat Cullen

The current holder, Michelle Gildernew, had ruled herself out days earlier because she plans on standing in Ireland’s midlands / north-west constituency in the pending European elections.

She beat UUP candidate Tom Elliott by just 57 votes in 2019.

The constituency is notoriously marginal – in 2001 there had been a near-identical contest, where the UUP lost to Sinn Fein by 53 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the picture for unionists in Fermanagh and South Tyrone is unclear.

Pat Cullen

The UUP insists it is standing Diane Armstrong, a current councillor, whom it announced back in January.

The TUV says this amounts to a “veto” of a plan to stand a single unionist candidate, and it is still mulling its options about fielding one.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson said just a few days ago that he had “reached out to the UUP and TUV leaders to encourage them to follow our example and withdraw in favour of an agreed candidate”. The News Letter has sought clarity on where it stands right now, and is awaiting a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the statement issued by Sinn Fein yesterday, Pat Cullen said: “I will be seeking the nomination to stand for Sinn Féin in Fermanagh & South Tyrone in the upcoming Westminster election.

“I have been in contact with my employers at the Royal College of Nursing to inform them that I have allowed my name to go forward to a selection convention being held in the constituency this week.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in the RCN and to provide leadership every day to hundreds of thousands of hardworking nurses and healthcare staff who always prioritise the delivery of high-quality care to patients.

“After much consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step forward into the political arena to champion the issues and opportunities for the community I love, and that is what I am fully determined to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This election is an opportunity to vote for a new and better future.

“It is also an opportunity to support better funding for our public services and to reject years of cruel Tory cuts which have targeted frontline services, particularly health.