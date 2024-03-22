Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an open letter, they cited an article she wrote in ‘The Atlantic’ in November rejecting the call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

She was appointed QUB Chancellor in 2021.

Her piece was titled, “Hamas Must Go – The terror group has proved again and again that it will sabotage any efforts to forge a lasting peace”.

Around 250 staff , students and alumni from QUB have called for the resignation of Hilary Clinton as Chancellor due to her stated policy on the Israel-Hamas war.Photo: Shutterstock

Prof John Barry of the QUB School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics was one of those who signed the letter.

"Hillary Clinton is on public record as not calling for a ceasefire which we, as those who signed that letter, find unconscionable," Prof Barry told the BBC.

He called on her to apologise and call for a ceasefire or step down.

The campaign to unseat her has been challenged by Lord Peter Weir of Ballyholme, a former member of the university’s senate.

The letter, addressed to the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor, draws detailed attention to the actions of Israel since Hamas invaded it on 7 October. Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages. Hamas says the Israeli counteroffensive has claimed over 30,000 lives.

The letter says: "As QUB staff, students and alumni we wish to register profound concern regarding the continuing role of Hillary Clinton as our Chancellor.

"On 14 November 2023, she wrote an op-ed for The Atlantic, rejecting the call for a ceasefire in Gaza. She stated, ‘A full cease-fire that leaves Hamas in power would be a mistake’.”

The letter also claimed that QUB accepts research investment by companies that sell weapons to Israel.

The letter asked QUB to call for an immediate ceasefire and an urgent review of Ms Clinston’s position.

But Mr Weir, a former Stormont Education Minister for the DUP, asked why the letter did not mention the actions of Hamas.

The DUP peer said: "Clearly they should be entitled to their views, but this is a clear attempt to censure and silence anyone who has views that don't comply with those of the authors, and in particular to pursue anyone who has a pro-Israel stance.

"It is a clear attempt either to pressurise the QUB Chancellor into changing her position or having her removed.”

He asked how many of the 250 signatories made any public comments after the 7 October attack by Hamas. He also said the 520 word letter did not mention the “atrocities” of 7 October, nor explicitly call for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

A QUB spokeswoman insisted that Ms Clinton had called for a ceasefire.

"Secretary Clinton has expressed her wish for a ceasefire as has Queen's Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer who has called for an immediate ceasefire,” she said.

She added that Ms Clinton has brought positive international focus on QUB and the founding of the Clinton Scholarship Fund, which assists students to study in the USA.

The decision to appoint the Chancellor is taken by its Senate, which is an independent body which includes representation from staff, students and the community, she added.

The News Letter reached out to Hilary Clinton for comment.