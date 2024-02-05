Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, Margaret Ritchie also stressed that "a door should be left ajar" for him to return to the party fold.

​Mr McNulty left the chamber during the inaugural session of the new Assembly on Saturday so that he could travel by helicopter to Co Wexford for a game.

He is MLA for Newry and Armagh, and one of only eight SDLP members of the 90-seat Assembly.

Justin McNulty SDLP MLA at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, on Saturday

"The whip is the whip," said Baroness Ritchie, who led the SDLP during 2010/11 and now sits as a Labour member of the House of Lords.

"If you're told you have to stay, then you have to stay. I'd hope that conditions exists to allow Justin back into the fold.

"I do fully understand that if a whip is given, you should be adhering to it, and you're obliged to adhere to it.

"It can be lonely outside and he represents an important constituency, so it's important he finds his way back into the party group.

"A door should be left ajar for him to facilitate his return."

Mr McNulty's register of interests shows he is Laois GAA senior inter-county football manager, something which involves "evening and weekend commitment".

He is also part-owner of a Dublin apartment, from which he gets rent, and part-owner of farmland and associated sheds in Co Armagh.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Mr Eastwood said an internal party disciplinary procedure will “have to be gone through”.

He told the media: “I expect 100% from all my MLAs. I won’t accept 50% from one of them.