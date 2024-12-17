IRA volunteers are to face Gerry Adams in court and allege he was a senior figure in the IRA during the Troubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sinn Fein President strenuously denies he was a member of the terror group, which claimed almost 1,800 lives.

Three victims and survivors of PIRA mainland bombings began civil proceedings against Adams in the High Court in England in 2022, seeking just £1 in damages for “vindicatory purposes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim, and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, all allege that Mr Adams was a leading member of the PIRA on those dates, including of its Army Council.

IRA volunteers are to face Gerry Adams in court and allege he was a senior figure in the IRA during the Troubles. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

They began their case in 2022, however it is only this week that a trial date has been set.

The solicitor behind the case, Matthew Jury, of McCue Jury & Partners LLP, said that the trial will last a week and take place sometime between February and June 2026.

He said Mr Adams will not call any other witnesses to defend his reputation.

Instead he will take the stand himself to defend his case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jury also said Mr Adams will have to face evidence given by a number of IRA volunteers.

Mr Jury said: “Finally, after five decades, Adams will appear in person in an English Court for the first time to be cross-examined by the victims of his alleged leadership of the IRA, in which, it is claimed, he oversaw a campaign of indiscriminate bombings which resulted in the murder of almost a thousand civilians and the maiming of perhaps tens of thousands more, including men, women, children, Catholics and Protestants alike.

"He will also face evidence from both former police and security services as well as former IRA volunteers. He will be the only witness to give evidence in his own defence.”

In January the High Court ruled that the IRA cannot be sued for compensation by bombing victims, but legal action against Mr Adams would continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor behind the victims, Matt Jury, previously played a leading role in the civil action against the Omagh Bombers.

The legal case against Mr Adams is being funded by public donations. It has currently raised £67,000 out of a target of £100,000. See: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/ivt/

In June 2022 DUP MP Jim Shannon told the Government in Parliament that the families behind the civil action should be entitled to legal aid.

He said: “Can I ask if a civilian case – I know they’re doing it for a nominal claim of £1 – if it’s proven he is responsible as the commander of the IRA on those cases, will this Government then make available legal aid for people to take action primarily against him and against the IRA and those responsible at that time?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns replied: “It would be inappropriate for me from the despatch box to comment on something that is or may be before the courts. He makes his point powerfully and he should address it to a law officer.”