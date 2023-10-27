All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Former Tory leader Boris Johnson joining GB News to offer ‘unvarnished’ views

Boris Johnson has found his latest post-prime ministerial employment, with the former Tory leader set to join GB News.
By Dominic McGrath, PA Political Staff
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He is the latest Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

Mr Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

Most Popular
Former prime minister Boris Johnson is set to join GB NewsFormer prime minister Boris Johnson is set to join GB News
Former prime minister Boris Johnson is set to join GB News

“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

Mr Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June in protest at the sanction recommended by the Privileges Committee after it found he lied to the Commons over partygate.

Related topics:Boris JohnsonGB NewsRussiaChinaUkraineBritain