Boris Johnson has found his latest post-prime ministerial employment, with the former Tory leader set to join GB News.

He is the latest Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

Mr Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson is set to join GB News

“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”