News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Former transport minister urges responses to consultation on free transport for over 60s

​A former Stormont transport minister has urged people to respond to a consultation on free transport for the over 60s.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 07:55 BST- 2 min read
Transport scheme cut ‘retrograde’ stepTransport scheme cut ‘retrograde’ step
Transport scheme cut ‘retrograde’ step

​DUP East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said: “As the minister who introduced free travel for senior citizens (65+) in October 2001, I believe the provision of subsidised access to public transport is crucial in helping reduce social isolation and supporting people in accessing economic and educational opportunities.

“Research conducted by the University of Glasgow indicates that access to free travel increases bus use and access to services among older people, potentially improving mobility, social participation, and health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Figures I have recently obtained from Translink show that last year (2022) there were more than nine million passenger journeys undertaken by senior citizens. Any abandonment of the scheme would result in a massive decrease in journeys undertaken on buses/trains thus creating a 'vicious circle' of reduced usage leading to the contemplation of reduced services etc. This would be a retrograde step of massive proportions in Translink’s viability for the future as well as the negative impact created in wider society.

“The importance of the Concessionary Fare Scheme now also needs to be seen in the context of protecting the environment with the need to act against climate change and encourage, where possible, change from private car ownership to public transport. Improving access to public transport can encourage more people to travel sustainably.

Most Popular

“Concessionary travel has a vital role in not only reducing social isolation and ensuring as many people as possible have appropriate access to educational and economic opportunities. More than nine million passenger journeys in a single year can't be wrong!

“I would therefore urge that the department protects this scheme.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Department for Infrastructure says it is seeking views on changes aimed at reducing the costs of the scheme “so that it can continue to be provided for years to come and ensuring the scheme is targeted at members of the community who are most vulnerable, or liable, to social exclusion”.

Related topics:Gregory CampbellDepartment for InfrastructureTranslink