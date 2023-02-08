Ards and North Down councillor Stephen Cooper told the News Letter on Wednesday that he is "disappointed" the party did not "back" him.

Mr Cooper, who said he will continue as a representative for the Comber area and intends to contest the next election, had earlier announced his resignation in a brief statement to the News Letter that made no mention of any harassment complaint.

In that statement, Mr Cooper said he felt it is "time to explore a different direction" as he thanked the party leader Jim Allister for his "leadership and friendship over the years".

Former TUV councillor Stephen Cooper at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election Count at Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast in May. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

His former party, however, made explicit reference to the complaint when asked for a statement on Mr Cooper's resignation.

A TUV spokesman said: "Recently the party received a complaint from a female member alleging harassment by Councillor Cooper. The party immediately established a panel to investigate the complaint and make a determination thereon.

"Upon being furnished with the statement of complaint Cllr Cooper advised party officers in a written statement that he apologised for any actions which have caused hurt or distress to the complainant."

The spokesperson continued: "Councillor Cooper has now tendered his resignation. His resignation was not solicited as the investigative process had not concluded."

The party thanked councillor Cooper for his service.

Asked to respond, the Ards and North Down councillor said: "I'm disappointed that the party did not back myself as a longstanding member of the party and an elected representative.”

He added: "My resignation now negates any further investigative procedures, I hope."

Asked if he intends to continue in local politics, he said: "I am withdrawing from the party but I will be evaluating my choices, I'll leave it open at that.