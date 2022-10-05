Former UUP MLA was  'was well liked across all political parties’ says SDLP

Ken Robinson was elected to councillor to Newtownabbey Council in 1997 and to the Assembly in 1998, 2003 and 2007.

UUP leader on Antrim & Newtownabbey Council, Alderman Mark Cosgrove, said the party was deeply saddened to learn of his passing. “Ken was a very friendly and personable man who was highly regarded by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate," he said.

SDLP leader on the council, Councillor Roisin Lynch, added: “Mr Robinson was well liked and respected across all of Northern Ireland’s political parties and he made a significant contribution during the early years of the Assembly as one of the MLAs elected in 1998 following the Good Friday Agreement.”