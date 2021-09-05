Free concert for those vaccinated against Covid to coax more young people into getting jabs

Pop-up vaccination clinics are still in operation across Northern Ireland

The concert, from the organisers of the Belsonic and Shine events in Belfast and backed financially by the Stormont government, is set to take place on September 17.

This comes as the Department of Healt at Stormont promised “a concerted drive to encourage vaccination of young people – including students in higher and further education” this month.

While a majority of young people have taken up the offer of a vaccination against coronavirus, take-up rates have been lower than in older age groups.

More than 70% of 18-29-year-olds in Northern Ireland have now had at least one vaccine jab.

But this is in contrast with older age groups, with almost universal acceptance amongst the over-60s.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he had “no hesitation” in backing the concert.

“Intensive efforts are continuing to encourage more of our younger people to get vaccinated,” he said.

“I have no hesitation in supporting the raising of awareness through a high profile event of this nature.”

The Minister added: “I very much welcome this initiative by a leading concert promoter to stage this special event.”

The concert itself — dubbed ‘Emerge’ — is being billed as “an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on younger people and the sacrifices they have made” by Mr Swann’s department.

Admission will require full vaccinated with both doses, or one jab plus a negative lateral flow test.

While tickets are free, there is a £2 booking fee of which half will be donated to Vaccinaid, the UNICEF charity which improves access to vaccinations in the developing world.

Funding of £75,000 is being provided jointly by the Stormont health and communities departments.

