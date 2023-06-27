Free movement of good within UK poses only 'negligible' risk to EU single market: DUP

​Launching a new report at the Centre for Brexit Policy think tank on Tuesday, the DUP leader said the proposals around the “mutual enforcement” of EU rules could help restore the Stormont Executive.

If agreed by both the European Union and the UK Government, the proposals would allow UK officials to enforce EU laws within the UK, and EU officials to enforce UK laws inside the single market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would result in UK exporters to the European Union, who break EU rules, being punished by UK courts, with no role for the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson

EU exporters to the UK would be policed by EU officials inside the larger trading bloc.

During the course of his remarks Sir Jeffrey said: “The Union... is about England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in relationship together, recognising that we are together more than the sum of our parts, an historic union that has achieved so much and which can achieve so much more for the people of these islands.”

He added: “The ruling of the courts in favour of the partial suspension of Article 6 of the Act of Union, something that no parliamentarian consciously voted for, raises existential questions regarding the adequacy of the constitutional guarantees that unionists have for twenty-five years expected to rely upon as British citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This cannot be ignored as part of any framework for resolving the issues and getting Northern Ireland back on track.”