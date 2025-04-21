Free Presbyterian Church remains silent on claims by ministers its Irish language event was used 'to promote republican objectives'
Last week’s Irish language event, called Preispiteirigh agus an Ghaeilge, was set up by the pastor of Antrim Free Presbyterian Church, Rev Paul Thompson.
It was attended by Sinn Fein’s national chairman Declan Kearney MLA, as well as figures including Ian Paisley’s son Rev Kyle Paisley, and DUP founding member Wallace Thompson.
Rev Thompson told the BBC the event was set up to mark what he maintained is the “deep intersection between Presbyterianism and the Irish language”, adding it was “a journey looking at history and realising just how much of the past belongs to us”.
But it has been slammed by several other Free Presbyterian ministers, who penned a joint letter published in the News Letter today, Monday (21 April) arguing that, whatever its history may be, the language has been “hijacked by violent republicanism to fight a culture war against Protestant and unionist traditions and culture”.
The News Letter spoke to the Free Presbyterian Church’s spokesman today, however no statement was offered in response to the row. It is understood that the church’s leadership will meet to agree a formal statement on the matter.
Sent to the News Letter and printed in Monday's edition, the letter states: “We are dismayed that Free Presbyterian ministers would allow themselves and their event, regardless of their intentions, to be used by Sinn Fein and the media to promote republican objectives."
