Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Free Presbyterian Church has remained silent after several ministers claimed it has been used "to promote republican objectives” through an Irish language event organised by one of its own churches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week’s Irish language event, called Preispiteirigh agus an Ghaeilge, was set up by the pastor of Antrim Free Presbyterian Church, Rev Paul Thompson.

It was attended by Sinn Fein’s national chairman Declan Kearney MLA, as well as figures including Ian Paisley’s son Rev Kyle Paisley, and DUP founding member Wallace Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Thompson told the BBC the event was set up to mark what he maintained is the “deep intersection between Presbyterianism and the Irish language”, adding it was “a journey looking at history and realising just how much of the past belongs to us”.

Antrim Free Presbyterian Church, whose Rev Paul Thompson set up the Irish language event.

But it has been slammed by several other Free Presbyterian ministers, who penned a joint letter published in the News Letter today, Monday (21 April) arguing that, whatever its history may be, the language has been “hijacked by violent republicanism to fight a culture war against Protestant and unionist traditions and culture”.

The News Letter spoke to the Free Presbyterian Church’s spokesman today, however no statement was offered in response to the row. It is understood that the church’s leadership will meet to agree a formal statement on the matter.

Sent to the News Letter and printed in Monday's edition, the letter states: “We are dismayed that Free Presbyterian ministers would allow themselves and their event, regardless of their intentions, to be used by Sinn Fein and the media to promote republican objectives."