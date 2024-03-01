Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Belfast City Council proposals have come to a head after some councillors complained about open-air preaching on LGBT issues and pro-life campaigners displaying photographs of abortions.

The proposed byelaws would mean preachers, buskers, trade unions and anyone wishing to use sound amplification – or place a promotion stall or vehicle in the city centre - would have to apply for a permit.

The plans, strongly backed by the SDLP, have been opposed by People Before Profit and the DUP, as well as pro-life groups.

Jo Grady, General Secretary University and College Union, uses a sound amplification system outside Belfast City Hall during a strike involving 150,000 workers on 18 January. Belfast City Council is proposing to introduce a permit system which would force anyone to make a formal application to use sounds amplifiers in Belfast city centre. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

With the consultation on the matter closing on Monday, DUP alderman Dean McCullough reiterated his "obvious point”.

He said: “If these proposed new bye-laws were simply aimed at reducing noise nuisance in the city centre, then the council would consult on amplification – and amplification alone. Not speech, nor so-called 'graphic imagery'.

"It is quite clear though – including from a minority of councillors, that their target is ‘hate preachers’ – I assume by hate, said councillors mean those with sincerely held beliefs that differ from their own - and the pro-life witness."

His party, he said, would continue to support “Universal Human Rights for all our citizens" on freedom of conscience and religion, freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins is also opposing the plans.

“These draconian measures will impinge on people’s right and ability to protest. They further aim to sanitise and commercialise public spaces in the interests of Belfast’s business lobby,” he said previously.

“While claiming to target hate preachers, these by-laws will impinge on everyone’s democratic rights, including climate activists, LGBTQ+ activists, anti-racism campaigners, buskers and more.”

Former DUP councillor Nathan Anderson has also spoken out on behalf of religious and civil liberties group, Liberty NI.

“At its core, the right to free speech is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society,” he said. “It empowers individuals to voice their opinions, challenge authority, and participate actively in the public discourse without fear of censorship or reprisal. However, the introduction of Speech Permits by Belfast City Council represents a dangerous encroachment on this fundamental liberty."

Rev Ian Brown, Minister at Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church in the city, said: "It is evident that at least some of the sponsors of these proposed bye-laws have the desire to see them extended in a suffocating blanket of repression from Belfast right across the country.”

He claimed that the aim of the proposals was made clear by SDLP Councillor Seamus Councillor de Faoite, upon the opening of the council consultation in November.

In a statement, Mr de Faoite had urged the public to respond to the byelaws consultation, which he described as “tackling hate preachers".

Alongside the council legislation, the SDLP councillor said his party was also seeking an urgent update on the future of hate crime legislation to be published by Justice Minister Naomi Long, which he said would “protect people right across the North”.

The SDLP was invited to comment.