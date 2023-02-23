Fresh talks in Brussels over Northern Ireland Protocol amid delays in deal

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will attend talks with the EU's Maros Sefcovic in Belgium on Thursday, but Government sources downplayed the chances of an agreement being struck this week.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will not join the Northern Ireland Protocol meeting and is instead heading to New York for a United Nations meeting on Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time was running out for a deal to be struck on Thursday and no announcement is expected to come on Friday, as it marks a year since Russia began its all-out assault on Ukraine.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will attend talks with the EU’s Maros Sefcovic in Belgium today

European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said: "We continue our work with our EU counterparts, we're working hard to find joint solutions.

"Our exchanges are ongoing. I can confirm that vice-president Sefcovic will meet here in Brussels Chris Heaton-Harris later this afternoon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, however, faces potential pushback from the DUP and Brexit hardliners in the Tory party.

Asked about the concerns, EU spokesman Eric Mamer said: "We of course understand this is a sensitive issue, it has been since the beginning, this is also precisely why we've had all these conversations."

The protocol, agreed as part of the UK's Brexit deal, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, meaning checks on products crossing from Great Britain.

The situation led to the collapse of powersharing in Northern Ireland, with the DUP protesting about the barrier to trade with the rest of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street has set no deadline for resolving the issue, but the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April adds to the imperative of getting a deal soon.

Downing Street suggested that the Northern Ireland Secretary’s talks with the European Commission in Brussels were part of “intensive negotiations” to find a solution to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether a deal could be unveiled this week, said: “We are still in intensive negotiations.”

He added: “We are continuing with the negotiations, which were set-up a little while back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those have made progress, which are to be welcomed. As you heard from the Prime Minister directly yesterday, there is still more to do.

“And I’m sure some of that will be of discussion with vice-president Sefcovic this afternoon.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, responding to her Labour counterpart Thangam Debbonaire, said: “The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is quite helpful in focusing minds to get the right result.

“And if (Ms Debbonaire) really does want a deal she should start not just saying she will support the Prime Minister but actually demonstrating the support for the Prime Minister and the objectives, which I think all members of this House share, which is to alleviate that friction but also address the democratic deficit for the people of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She should try with her party to stand up for the United Kingdom as opposed to helping those on the other side of the negotiating table.”