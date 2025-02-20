Last year Alex Easton realised a decades-long dream, reaching the top of the political ladder by scooping a seat in Westminster.

Now the independent Unionist MP is fulfilling his childhood dream by heading to the top of the world – off to climb Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.

In August, he’ll be ascending to its peak more than 19,000ft above sea level in the name of two charities in his North Down constituency, Bangor Foodbank and mental health organisation uHub.

Mr Easton describes his quest as “a tough test of endurance, altitude, and determination” but, as with his long journey fighting election after election to finally make it to Westminster, pledges to pull through no matter what.

Independent Unionist MP Alex Easton last year abseiled down Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“If I have to crawl, I’m going to make it to the peak of that mountain,” he told the News Letter.

“It will be physically demanding, but my real motivation is to raise as much money as possible for two charities that provide vital support to people in our community.”

Mr Easton has always had a daredevil streak – during a holiday in Africa last summer, just weeks after realising his long-held political dreams by winning a seat in the House of Commons, he abseiled down Victoria Falls and went paragliding off Table Mountain.

Now aged 55, he’s had to promise his family he’ll draw a curtain over his adventuring, but plans to go out with a bang.

Daredevil MP Alex Easton paragliding off Table Mountain in South Africa last year.

“All my life, I’ve wanted to climb Kilimanjaro,” he says. “I got to thinking, if I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.

“I was talking with a few friends, brought up the idea and they agreed we should go for it.”

Climb one of the highest peaks in the world is literally a tall order, and Mr Easton’s already in training for it – pounding the streets of his North Down constituency and hitting the weights room.

“When the weather improves, I’ll be heading up mountains in Northern Ireland and down south too,” he says.

Alex Easton MP with representatives of his chosen charities, uHub and Bangor Foodbank.

“Kilimanjaro takes six days to climb and every year 10 people die attempting it, so I definitely need to be well prepared.”

The MP’s hoping to raise £10,000 for his chosen charities, both of which are very dear to his heart – especially mental health issues, which Mr Easton battled with after the tragic deaths of his elderly parents in a house fire two years ago.

“I fought depression and I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress,” he explains. “I went down a very dark route, so I personally know the struggles people dealing with their mental health go through.

“The foodbank is also very special to me, it’s something that is more important than ever as families continue to struggle.

Alex Easton MP's official parliamentary portrait.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly to these two charities. Anyone sponsoring my climb isn’t just supporting me, they’re helping to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

It’s not every parliamentarian who heads off to climb mountains in Africa, and he’s hoping to win a few donations from the deep pockets of his fellow Westminster denizens.