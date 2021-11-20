Frost: If there are no solutions we will use Article 16

Kilkeel harbour and how BREXIT is affecting the fishing industry. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

It follows a meeting in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic yesterday.

Lord Frost said the UK wants to “secure a solution based on consensus”.

He said: “Looking forward, the United Kingdom’s preference remains to secure a solution based on consensus. But any such solution must constitute a significant change from the current situation, materially ease practical problems on the ground, and safeguard political, economic and societal stability in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If no such solution can be found, we remain prepared to use the safeguard provisions under Article 16, which are a legitimate recourse under the protocol in order for the Government to meet its responsibilities to the people of Northern Ireland.”

He said he will meet Mr Sefcovic in London on November 26.

Negotiations appear to be gathering pace, with Mr Sefcovic welcoming what he claimed was the “change in tone” from the UK and calling for “joint tangible solutions” to be found within the framework of the protocol.

Lord Frost described the talks as “intensive and constructive”, adding: “There is the potential to generate some momentum in our discussions.”

But he warned “significant gaps remain across most issues”.

He added: “On medicines, there has been progress but agreement has not been reached. Any acceptable solution needs to ensure that medicines are available at the same time and on the same basis across the whole of the UK.

“We have not yet made substantive progress on the fundamental customs and SPS issues relating to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“A durable solution here requires goods to be able to move essentially freely into Northern Ireland when both sides agree that they are remaining in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sefcovic said it is time to switch to “a result-oriented mode” and to “deliver on the issues” raised by stakeholders in Northern Ireland.

“It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions in the framework of the protocol,” he said.

He added there is a “genuine urgency” to resolve the issues of medicines flowing from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said the protocol is distracting from bread-and-butter issues such as health and urged both sides to urgently act to remove the uncertainty.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Only by fully restoring our place within the United Kingdom’s internal market will the political, economic and social stability of Northern Ireland be safeguarded.

“If the EU insists on the Irish Sea border, then the Government must fulfil its commitments to take unilateral action to protect Northern Ireland and its people. The people of Northern Ireland will expect the Government to act decisively to deliver upon these commitments and end the uncertainty.”

Earlier yesterday, Lord Frost’s cabinet colleague Michael Gove expressed confidence that talks can progress without the need for the UK to trigger Article 16.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in Cardiff, Mr Gove said: “I hope that we won’t need to trigger Article 16, for reasons that will be well understood, but we reserve the right to do so if we believe that changes which are required on the ground in Northern Ireland have not been made.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said he believes there is “a genuine desire” on all sides for resolution without Article 16.

He told the summit that based on recent discussions he has had there is “a genuine desire on all sides to get this resolved through negotiation”.

Meanwhile, Orange halls across Northern Ireland will open their doors on Saturday, November 27 to facilitate the signing of an anti-protocol Declaration.

The document offers clear support to the leaders of political unionism, who issued their joint declaration against the protocol on Ulster Day – September 28.