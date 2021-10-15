Further consultation as progress towards Narrow Water bridge continues

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon MLA along with Irish Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien TD on a visit to Warrenpoint to discuss the Narrow Water Bridge project. Photo: Michael Cooper

The Stormont minister met with her counterpart from the Irish Government, Darragh O’Brien TD, at Narrow Water, where they spoke to the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network and other local stakeholders.

The proposed 280m cable-stayed bridge, linking Warrenpoint in Co Down and Omeath in Co Louth, will be anchored by towers at either end.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with the county council in Louth and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council overseeing delivery.

Speaking to the News Letter earlier this year, DUP MLA for the area Jim Wells said he had no strong views on the bridge project, providing it did not undermine existing plans for a new road link to the main Belfast-Dublin carriageway.

Mr Wells has also expressed concerns that the views of local trawler owners have not been fully taken into account.

“Shellfish trawler owners objected to the previous proposal for a bridge at Narrow Water and they believe that their views were not given sufficient weight,” the South Down MLA said.

“This road is the absolute priority for the area,” Mr Wells added.

However, SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley has welcomed the minister’s update on the plans.

“Progressing this iconic project has been a long-term aim for everyone in this area,” she said.

“We were delighted that SDLP minister Mallon visited this area on Friday to engage with the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network.

“I know they appreciated the meeting and she received a very warm welcome.

“This bridge will be transformative to this area opening up greater cross-border co-operation on a number of key issues, allowing people to travel seamlessly to work and socialise and provide a much-needed boost to businesses in both communities.”

Ms Bradley said the bridge “also draw in more tourists,” to the area and added: “Minister Mallon’s proposals for further walking and cycling infrastructure will also be warmly welcomed.