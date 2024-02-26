Preparation work began last week for the planned redevelopment of Casement Park stadium in west Belfast. Although funding for the project has yet to be finalised, steps are being taken to try to ensure construction can begin immediately, if the money is secured. The stadium will be primarily for GAA games. PACEMAKER BELFAST. 19/02/2024

UEFA officials visit Northern Ireland this week to inspect progress ahead of the 2028 football tournament – but there is still no agreement on how the stadium will be funded.

Jarlath Burns told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme this morning that the GAA “are not found wanting when it comes to spending money throughout the country but on this particular issue for me it is a point of principle.

"We have pledged £15m in the programme for government for the last 12 years there is a very strong commitment that Casement Park and it should be delivered."

He said it is "unfair” to ask the GAA to come up with more money as it is not a profit making organisation.

The GAA will keep gate receipts from the 34,500 capacity stadium when it is built.

Mr Burns also told the BBC: "When you go into small villages or town all across Ireland and all you see is a school and a pub and a massive GAA complex, that hasn't happened by accident."

The department for communities told the News Letter last week that it won’t be providing any comments on the costs of redeveloping Casement Park for “commercial reasons” – as it emerged no more money has been released for the project in recent months.

In December, the department told the News Letter that it had provided £11.9m of grant funding to the Ulster Council of the GAA – and officials confirmed today that figure remains unchanged.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks about the total cost – and where the money would come from for the project which has been beset by delays for a decade. DUP MP Jim Shannon suggested the figure could be as much as £220m.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The redevelopment of Casement Park is an Executive commitment under the Regional Stadia Programme. The Executive has allocated £62.5m towards the project.

“The Department for Communities has spent £11.9m to date on the Casement Park project”.

They said money spent so far has come out of the original commitment.

When asked if the minister expects a greater contribution from the GAA than the £15m they have said they will contribute, as spokesperson said: “Funding requirements will be agreed with partners. For commercial reasons we will not be providing any comment on costs”.

The original cost of the project was estimated at £77.5m. This week the Irish government promised £42m and the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the BBC last year: “We'll get the money, don't you worry”.

The Tory minister also said: "I'm quite sure the UK government wants to help. But we will work with all partners to deliver the Casement Park stadium."

He said that once the Euro 2028 bid was won (which it was) – “we'll sit down round a table and the money will get sorted out".

If completed, the venue would host games at the Euro 2028 football tournament – potentially including Northern Ireland fixtures.

There has been opposition to playing the games at Casement from significant sections of the Northern Ireland support, with protest banners displayed at matches and anti-Casement chanting from the stands.