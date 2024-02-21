GAA has 'little scope' for increasing its contribution to Casement Park rebuild
The Chief Executive of Ulster GAA Brian McAvoy has told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that the organisation would have little scope for going beyond its proposed contribution of 15 million pounds.
He said: "There is a limit to what we can do and that's why we've gone to the Irish government - we would have little scope for moving beyond that but I think we did well here".
"We'll see what comes of the overall terms of the overall funding rounds because obviously the ball is very much in the court of the UK government and the executive, that's really where the ball lies now", he said.
The dispute over building the stadium has rumbled on for ten years. Back then the cost was estimated at around £77.5m.
Yesterday, the Irish government offered around £42m for the project – which faces a tight deadline if it is to be ready for the Euro 2028 tournament where it could host the Northern Ireland team as the Windsor Park redevelopment didn’t bring it up to the seating capacity for major tournaments.
The GAA also told the BBC today that the ground wouldn’t now be ready for the 2027 Ulster GAA final.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.