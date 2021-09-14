‘GAA must ask itself why so few Protestants get involved’ says DUP MLA Jim Wells

DUP MLA Jim Wells said it is not his place to congratulate Tyrone on winning the All-Ireland championship. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Jim Wells made his comments after a string of unionists offered congratulations to the winning players, including DUP First Minister Paul Givan.

Mr Givan said that “it is great to see our local sportspeople excel, and the Tyrone team has certainly done that”.

As to whether he would congratulate Tyrone GAA, Mr Wells said it was not his place to do so, because he did not represent the county.

He told the News Letter: “Would rugby or football not be asking itself very, very serious questions if it was entirely supported and participated in simply by the one community?

“In my own area of south Down, I have never, ever come across a Protestant who has any involvement whatsoever with the GAA.”

He said in the 23 years he has been in post, any requests to meet with GAA leadership figures in the region over his concerns about sectarianism have gone unanswered.

“There’s a responsibility on the GAA to make itself more acceptable to the wider community, and not be seen as a single-identity sport,” said Mr Wells, who described himself as being a “semi-detatched” DUP member, due to a falling-out with the leadership.

“First of all they could stop naming their clubs after dead hunger strikers. Stop having competitions dedicated to the memory of dead terrorists.

“Places which would be perceived as being of a unionist pursuasion will not be dancing in the streets over this, and the GAA has to ask temselves why.”

