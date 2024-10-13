GALLERY: A selection of photos from Alex Salmond's time in Northern Ireland after the ex-Scotland First Minister passes away

By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 17:04 GMT
Here is a gallery of pictures of Alex Salmond in Northern Ireland, or with politicians from Northern Ireland.

Mr Salmond, who led the SNP before later founding the Alba party, died at the age of 69 on Saturday afternoon from a suspected heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia.

Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

He was in close contact with Stormont politicians, and maintained good relations with unionists as well as nationalists, who shared his dream of independence outside of a fractured United Kingdom.

Back in 2007, the then Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley (middle) and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (left) sit with the Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond (right) before he addresses the Northern Ireland Assembly members in the Senate at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast

1. Political leaders

Back in 2007, the then Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley (middle) and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (left) sit with the Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond (right) before he addresses the Northern Ireland Assembly members in the Senate at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast Photo: OFMDFM PRESS OFFICE

Photo Sales
Alex Salmond addresses the Northern Ireland Assembly members in the Senate at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast in 2007 when he was Scottish First Minister

2. Making a speech

Alex Salmond addresses the Northern Ireland Assembly members in the Senate at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast in 2007 when he was Scottish First Minister Photo: OFMDFM PRESS OFFICE

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley (right) and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (left) show Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond how to play a Lambeg Drum at a musical reception by Piping Hot, a cross community musical group at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast in 2007

3. Making noise

Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley (right) and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (left) show Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond how to play a Lambeg Drum at a musical reception by Piping Hot, a cross community musical group at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast in 2007 Photo: OFMDFM PRESS OFFICE

Photo Sales
Pictured on the bridge of the Stena Line Superfast VII (L-R) Captain Alastair McCarlie, Dan Sten Olsson, Chairman of Stena Line ,Minister for Regional Development Danny Kennedy MLA and Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond in 2011

4. Stena Line opening

Pictured on the bridge of the Stena Line Superfast VII (L-R) Captain Alastair McCarlie, Dan Sten Olsson, Chairman of Stena Line ,Minister for Regional Development Danny Kennedy MLA and Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond in 2011 Photo: Brian Thompson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Alex SalmondNorthern IrelandFirst MinisterSNPAlbaUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice