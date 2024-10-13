Mr Salmond, who led the SNP before later founding the Alba party, died at the age of 69 on Saturday afternoon from a suspected heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia.

Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

He was in close contact with Stormont politicians, and maintained good relations with unionists as well as nationalists, who shared his dream of independence outside of a fractured United Kingdom.

1 . Political leaders Back in 2007, the then Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley (middle) and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (left) sit with the Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond (right) before he addresses the Northern Ireland Assembly members in the Senate at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast Photo: OFMDFM PRESS OFFICE

2 . Making a speech Alex Salmond addresses the Northern Ireland Assembly members in the Senate at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast in 2007 when he was Scottish First Minister Photo: OFMDFM PRESS OFFICE

3 . Making noise Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley (right) and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (left) show Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond how to play a Lambeg Drum at a musical reception by Piping Hot, a cross community musical group at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast in 2007 Photo: OFMDFM PRESS OFFICE