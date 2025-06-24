‘Game changer’ PSNI workforce recovery plan approved by ministers
Justice Minister Naomi Long said she and Finance Minister John O'Dowd had approved the plan and held a constructive meeting about it, but it is for him to bring to the executive for approval.
During questions for her department at the assembly today, Mrs Long said affordability “remains a key concern given the current pressures on public finances”.
The £200 million five-year plan aims to grow police officer numbers from a historically low 6,300 currently to 7,000, and civilian staff to more than 2,500 by 2028.
It comes after Chief Constable Jon Boutcher warned of the dangers of current staffing levels, which are well below the 7,500 level recommended in the Patten Review.
He warned in February that the PSNI was “no longer sufficiently resourced to keep society safe”.
Mrs Long told MLAs: “This funding could be a game changer, ensuring that we can grow officer numbers and put the PSNI on a sustainable footing.
“Every party in the assembly has acknowledged the PSNI is not adequately staffed so now is the time to support funding for that business case.”
Mrs Long also said the PSNI receives around 65% of the initial funding that comes to the Department of Justice.
“We have to run everything else – courts, probation, prisons, everything – on the basis of 35% of the remaining budget,” she said.
“We also know that there are other challenges. So we got an additional £5 million towards making our community safer, and the PSNI will receive £4.75 million of that, which is 95% of it.
“There has been a prioritisation when it comes to the PSNI.”
Mrs Long said she has also submitted a bid for £5 million to help fund the cost of mutual aid police officers from Great Britain supporting the PSNI during recent disorder.
“However, it is sad that that £5 million has gone essentially in supporting the policing of riots when it could have gone directly into increasing the number of officers available to do general policing,” she added.