A garden centre owner has told the BBC that empty Snowdrop bulb packets are sent to Holland, where they are filled with bulbs, and delivered to Northern Ireland via Dublin.

Robin Mercer, partner at Hillmount Garden Centre, told the BBC’s Nolan Show that the recent deal between the DUP and the government hasn’t improved the situation for his business in ordering plants from the rest of the UK.

The DUP says work is ongoing to ensure “remaining plants, shrubs, trees and seed types” are once again available for purchase by Northern Ireland customers.

Mr Mercer told the BBC: “We’ve actually given up on so many suppliers from England because of the Protocol – all the rules and regulations coming with it.”

He said for his business the Irish Sea border hasn’t gone. “There is a list of trees which you’re not allowed to bring in, and that has been on the go for years and years. But the thing is, we can go to the south of Ireland and bring those trees up, or we can go to Europe and get those trees in.

"It’s a wee bit of a nonsense that you can get them from there but you can’t get them from England”, Mr Mercer said.

Asked by Stephen Nolan what border, he said: “It’s at the docks. There’s inspectors at the docks and they are here inspecting these plants. What I hear is there’s actually European people there keeping an eye to make sure they are doing everything by the book.

"Plants have actually got a passport number of all things”.

He said there were no problems before the Windsor Framework and Protocol – and there is no problem for general goods for the shop, but there are still problems with plants.

"For us to get snowdrops in, the empty packet comes from England to Holland. They put the bulbs in in Holland – it goes from Holland to Dublin and then Dublin to us. That’s how we have to get snowdrop bulbs in. There are so many silly rules and regulations”.

He said the Safeguarding the Union deal didn’t help is business with regard to plants. He said a rose grower stopped supplying his business because it was too much hassle with paperwork.

The paperwork costs £250 per pallet of goods from England, but £100 from Holland – Mr Mercer said, adding “There is no common sense to it”.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett has said that problems in the movement of plants within the United Kingdom must be highlighted, but progress and the solutions that will ensure British trees can move freely must also be recognised.

He said: “The DUP’s focus has always been to undo the damage of the Protocol and remove the barriers to internal trade within the United Kingdom. The restrictions on seeds, shrubs and trees have been matters we were aware of and ensured they were both considered and included within the Safeguarding the Union command paper.

“A new UK-wide Plant Passport scheme had already been introduced after the UK’s decision to leave the European Union that makes it much easier for garden centres and other horticultural suppliers to move plants across the United Kingdom. The remaining problems were focused more in relation to individual customers attempting to purchase from suppliers within Great Britain.

“Whilst this issue has not been concluded, the pathway has been identified to see it resolved. There has been progress made with many tree species already approved and can move unhindered from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. The Command Paper specified that this had been further bolstered with another 11 species having recently been approved, including native trees like English Oak. The process is ongoing for a further 36 species that will then be available for Northern Ireland residents to purchase from suppliers in Great Britain.

“A Horticulture Working Group that includes industry experts has been established to work through the remaining plants, shrubs, trees and seed types and ensure they are once again available for purchase by Northern Ireland customers.