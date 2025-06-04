Garry Adams BBC libel case: Broadcaster has no intention of blocking output from Republic of Ireland, says director Adam Smyth
There has been speculation it was considering the move following Gerry Adams' libel victory against the corporation last week.
The former Sinn Féin leader sued the BBC in Dublin, as the BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme on Denis Donaldson's murder was able to be seen across the border.
An accompanying online story, also found to be defamatory, could also be accessed in the Republic, with Mr Adams winning damages of 100,000 euros (£84,000) in the case.
However, in an email to staff, BBC NI director Mr Smyth said there were no plans to stop BBC material being viewed in the Republic.
"We will, of course, be making a considered response to the outcome of the case, including what it means in practical terms,” he said. "That is what everyone would expect of the BBC. "We remain mindful of the legal considerations that apply across the island, but have no intention of limiting our journalism and programmes, or their general availability, as a result of Friday's verdict." He went on: "I stand by everything I said outside Court 24 last Friday. "However, the last few days haven't been easy and some of what's been said about the BBC and its integrity has been very wide of the mark." He added the BBC "exists for the whole community". It comes after SDLP MP Colum Eastwood urged Mr Smyth to clarify whether or not the BBC was considering geoblocking its programming in the wake of the libel case.