​BBC Northern Ireland has "no intention" of blocking its news or other output from being viewed in the Republic of Ireland, staff have been told.

"We will, of course, be making a considered response to the outcome of the case, including what it means in practical terms,” he said. "That is what everyone would expect of the BBC. "We remain mindful of the legal considerations that apply across the island, but have no intention of limiting our journalism and programmes, or their general availability, as a result of Friday's verdict." He went on: "I stand by everything I said outside Court 24 last Friday. "However, the last few days haven't been easy and some of what's been said about the BBC and its integrity has been very wide of the mark." He added the BBC "exists for the whole community". It comes after SDLP MP Colum Eastwood urged Mr Smyth to clarify whether or not the BBC was considering geoblocking its programming in the wake of the libel case.