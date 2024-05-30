The UK Government took direction of control of sea border implementation from Stormont as part of its Safeguarding the Union deal with the DUP. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pictured Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris in Belfast.

Gavin Robinson has criticised opponents “who are prepared to leave all power” in the hands of the government – just months after the Safeguarding the Union deal stripped powers from Stormont and handed them over to London.

Legislation which Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said would give the government powers to remove checks on the Irish Sea border has not delivered an end to checks.

Instead, it has removed the ability of the public to know about the number of checks being conducted – as the government now refuses to release the figures.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show on Thursday, the new DUP leader said “I have confidence in the people of Northern Ireland that they can tell the difference between somebody who wishes to do what's right for our country, who's capable of highlighting the problems and working to solve them – or those who are prepared to leave all power in the hands that delivered us the harm in the first place”.

It was a clear criticism of the TUV, who urged the DUP not to return to power-sharing until the Irish Sea border was removed.

Under the DUP-Tory deal, the Secretary of State now has discretion to take control of Stormont departments in relation to operational arrangements at Northern Ireland ports and airports – as well as policy developments and legislation that would impact movements between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He also has direction and control over new EU laws under the Windsor Framework.

A limited number of powers returned this month, but London still controls information – which it won’t release. A DAERA spokesperson said: “the Defra Secretary of State has exercised his discretion to not retain direction and control in relation to disease awareness, disease preparedness and disease control in relation to animal and plant health and these areas are once again under Minister Muir’s responsibility as a result of the handback”.

