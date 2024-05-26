Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The DUP leader has confirmed that he is indeed open to a single unionist candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

​Gavin Robinson MP issued a statement on Sunday after Jim Allister MLA, as reported here, had said he had been contacted by the DUP about the seat.

Mr Robinson, who faces a tight contest to hold his seat against the Alliance Party in East Belfast, said: “We believe in cooperation across the unionist family and maximising the pro-Union vote.

"We’ve been speaking to all shades of unionism about more than one seat.

The DUP has the talent said Gavin Robinson, right, seen with his Lagan Valley candidate Jonathan Buckley, the DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister on Friday. Picture Press Eye

"The DUP would step aside in Fermanagh and South Tyrone if there was a non-party pro-union candidate. We have not contested this seat in a Westminster election since 2005.

"Sinn Fein has held the seat for all but two of the last twenty-three years yet many across the constituency question what their absentee MP has delivered for the area.

“The DUP can point to more than 15,000 homes now receiving fibre broadband in Fermanagh & South Tyrone due to funding delivered through our Westminster Confidence and Supply Agreement yet what has Sinn Fein delivered in 20 years?”

On Friday, Mr Robinson said: “We are in the business of making Northern Ireland work and will actively promote the case for the Union.

“As a party with a big team, we are able to work on all the issues that matter both at the assembly, and in Parliament. The DUP has the depth of talent to have both a strong ministerial team in Stormont and field a strong team of candidates for the Westminster election.”

He also spoke about the DUP’s selection of Jonathan Buckley as its candidate in Lagan Valley. "With the recent changed Lagan Valley boundaries, almost 7,000 voters who were formerly in the Upper Bann constituency, have now moved to the Lagan Valley constituency. Jonathan has strong links, including through family, to the Lisburn and wider Lagan Valley area.”