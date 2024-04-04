Interim DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP received the unanimous backing of party officers to step up to replace Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Sir Jeffrey quit last Friday after being charged with several historical sexual offences – which it is understood he will strenuously contest.

Mr Robinson, who was deputy leader and has been named interim leader, told media in Belfast on Thursday there has been "unanimous support" from the DUP's party officers for his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the decision on a permanent leader is an "internal issue", adding that in the coming weeks the party will "have a discussion; on a collective basis we will decide what is the best way to proceed".

"The last six days have been incredibly difficult and shocking, not just for us within the Democratic Unionist Party but for the community right throughout Northern Ireland," Mr Robinson said.

"Over the last number of days I have spent time engaging with colleagues.

"I have been encouraged not only by their support but their determination and recognition that what has gone before us is not reflective of us, it is not attributed to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nor should it deflect from the important task that we have ahead of us as representatives for unionism."

Mr Robinson went on: "In our meeting last week it was unanimous within our party officers that I would step up and lead on an interim basis at this time.

"I am prepared to do so because of the honour we have amongst our colleagues and the commitment we have for the days ahead”, he said.

He also criticised those he said have "sought to manipulate the dreadful events of the last week for party political purposes, to sow discord or to achieve some narrow personal advantage".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson also insisted his party remains firmly committed to working within the restored political institutions at Stormont.