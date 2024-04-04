Gavin Robinson: DUP is focused after ‘shocking’ resignation
Sir Jeffrey quit last Friday after being charged with several historical sexual offences – which it is understood he will strenuously contest.
Mr Robinson, who was deputy leader and has been named interim leader, told media in Belfast on Thursday there has been "unanimous support" from the DUP's party officers for his appointment.
He said the decision on a permanent leader is an "internal issue", adding that in the coming weeks the party will "have a discussion; on a collective basis we will decide what is the best way to proceed".
"The last six days have been incredibly difficult and shocking, not just for us within the Democratic Unionist Party but for the community right throughout Northern Ireland," Mr Robinson said.
"Over the last number of days I have spent time engaging with colleagues.
"I have been encouraged not only by their support but their determination and recognition that what has gone before us is not reflective of us, it is not attributed to us.
"Nor should it deflect from the important task that we have ahead of us as representatives for unionism."
Mr Robinson went on: "In our meeting last week it was unanimous within our party officers that I would step up and lead on an interim basis at this time.
"I am prepared to do so because of the honour we have amongst our colleagues and the commitment we have for the days ahead”, he said.
He also criticised those he said have "sought to manipulate the dreadful events of the last week for party political purposes, to sow discord or to achieve some narrow personal advantage".
Mr Robinson also insisted his party remains firmly committed to working within the restored political institutions at Stormont.
"Let me assure you all at home today that our focus is undiminished on making sure that our place within this United Kingdom is as strong as it can be, recognising the importance associated with the restoration of devolution, the importance of delivering for everyone in NI", he said.