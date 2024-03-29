The DUP's East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson is now interim leader of the party. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Yesterday, Mr Robinson was made a Privy Councillor. The council is a group of senior politicians who advise the monarch.

He takes over in unprecedented circumstances for both the DUP and unionism more widely. The party, and the movement, is riven with divisions over the out-workings of the Tory government’s post-Brexit deal with the EU.

The news that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is facing charges of historical sexual offences is a bombshell for a party already riven with very public divisions.

Had events unfolded in less extraordinary circumstances, Gavin Robinson would already have been a front runner as next leader – and may put his hat in the ring for the permanent post.

The East Belfast MP was a strong supporter of his party’s deal with the government, and is seen as being on the more socially liberal and pragmatic wing of the DUP.

He is liked across the party, and took a slightly more cautious line in how he sold the Safeguarding the Union deal than Sir Jeffrey Donaldson from the beginning. Mr Robinson has claimed the government had created “constitutional harm” which the DUP had “repaired”. He also said the party had reduced friction on trade. Anti-deal members of the DUP reject that analysis.

On whether the Irish Sea border had been removed, he gave a more careful analysis than Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who claimed the deal “takes away the border within the UK”.

Asked about whether the Irish Sea border had been removed, the East Belfast MP said: “We have always said that there should be no barrier to trade within the United Kingdom and its internal market. The green lane is gone. The checks that were outlined within the green lane, within the Windsor Framework, are gone. There will be no checks – physical or identity checks – on goods moving from one part of our country to another within the internal market.

"The border posts are there for the red lane. And the red lane is there for goods that are moving to, or at risk of moving to, the European Union. So we have never taken issue with that. We have never taken issue with that – but we do take issue with the fact that there were checks”.