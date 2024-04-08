DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson speaking last week at Belfast City Hall. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The former DUP leader resigned as leader and had his membership suspended after it emerged that he is facing charges for historic sex offences – which it is understood he will contest.

However, it is unclear if – or when – Sir Jeffrey intends to stand down as an MP. The DUP has no control over this decision, only Mr Donaldson himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP have said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will not be coming onto the Parliamentary estate – and he does not have a proxy vote – leaving the constituency he represented for over two decades without a voice in Westminster.

If he were to stand down now, there is a likelihood that a by-election could be called. But with a general election looming, any delay would likely result in the former DUP man holding onto the seat until a general election.

In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, Gavin Robinson was asked if Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will stand down as an MP.

“I don’t know. I have said very clearly from last Friday that he is suspended from our party; that’s a decisive decision that we took, and that remains the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So in that scenario he cannot be a candidate for the DUP, and for us as a party our focus will now be on ensuring Lagan Valley gets representation that it needs, that they have the choice of a DUP candidate for whom they will have faith in, that will champion their community, that will invest in them, that will represent their views locally and on a national stage.

“That’s the immediate challenge we have before us. We are now actively working with colleagues to make sure Lagan Valley has a great choice”, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the North South Ministerial Council, deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said she is absolutely determined to provide stability to “ensure that the Executive can continue in a positive tone”.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “We have an important number of weeks coming up where we’ll be discussing the draft programme for government and the budget. Those are two key documents in terms of the agenda for government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people of Northern Ireland demand that stability, they demand that delivery, I am very conscious of that and that is what I’ll be focusing on.”

She continued: “In relation to unionism in general, I believe unionism has a very strong and capable leader in Gavin Robinson.

“He has my full support and I know that he has the support of unionism right across the piece.

“I wish him all the best in the weeks and months ahead. I think he will do a fantastic job to be that strong leader for unionism at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A House of Commons spokesperson declined to comment on details around the Sir Jeffrey Donaldson case. However, they said: “Whilst we cannot comment on specific cases, Parliament is committed to making sure that those working in Parliament feel supported and safe at work and there are a range of external and internal support and advice services available for everyone to use. Information on support services available are regularly communicated to staff, MPs and their staff.