Gavin Robinson says Justice Minister Naomi Long's response to PSNI funding bid is 'deeply troubling'
The police boss sparked outrage in the Department of Justice after bypassing Stormont processes to make an appeal directly to Keir Starmer.
The original letter to the Prime Minister was leaked to the News Letter, as was a reprimand to Mr Boutcher, issued by Naomi Long’s permanent secretary Hugh Widdis.
The Chief Constable’s approach was supported by the Police Federation and was popular with officers, who have seen their numbers shrink and workload increase in recent years.
The East Belfast MP raised this issue during Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons on Wednesday. Gavin Robinson said “Northern Ireland needs effective policing to ensure community safety and combat crime in all its forms. However, we are seeing growing pressures on neighbourhood policing, crime investigations, and PSNI officers. “The Chief Constable recently wrote to the Prime Minister, requesting additional budgetary support to implement his plan for better policing in Northern Ireland.
“This is not a bid for attention, but a serious effort to ensure the PSNI is equipped to fulfill its statutory obligations, including protecting life and property, maintaining law and order, and preventing crime.
“It is also crucial that the PSNI has the necessary resources to combat the ongoing threat from dissident republicans who still seek to unleash terror in our community. “It is deeply troubling that the Justice Minister endorsed attempts to undermine this legitimate request.
“The Democratic Unionist Party stands with the Chief Constable, and today in the House of Commons, I urged the Prime Minister to provide a funding package to alleviate the current pressures on the PSNI. “The chronic underfunding of policing and public services in Northern Ireland must be addressed. We will continue to press the Government to tackle these challenges and urge others to support, not undermine, this crucial message."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.