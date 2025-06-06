Gavin Robinson slams ​Irish government's 'shameful hypocrisy’ on legacy after DUP-government meeting

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has met with local parties over the government's proposals to scrap the Legacy Act. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

​Gavin Robinson has blasted Irish government hypocrisy on the legacy of the Troubles – saying Dublin is happy to push for answers from the United Kingdom but has shown “no introspection” about what happened in the Republic.

The ​DUP leader was speaking after a meeting between the party and the Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn on Friday – part of a series of meetings between the government and local parties this week.

The Irish government is still suing the United Kingdom over the Legacy Act passed by the previous government – which brought in a partial amnesty for Troubles-era killings.

Labour has committed to repealing the act – and has already removed legislation to prevent those interned without trial – such as Gerry Adams – from receiving compensation from the UK.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin's government has not dropped legal action against the UK over legacy laws. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Robinson said: “Time and again, we have spoken with victims who tell us earnestly that they aren’t consulted. They are heard but never listened to.

“What is worse; they also understand that our government has engaged in a meaningful way with the Republic of Ireland’s Government about legacy plans, yet Dublin has done nothing to assist in the quest for truth and justice.

“The recent Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Ireland Government and the Omagh Inquiry is a case in point. The Inquiry was established to assess whether the atrocity could have been avoided by actions of the UK.

“The Irish will happily assist in answering those questions of the United Kingdom, but what of their actions? What of their omissions? Silence.

“No Legacy body south of the border. No introspection. A shocking history of harbouring terrorists, collusion, support, refused extradition applications and a litany of atrocities’ commissioned and launched from their jurisdiction with no recourse to truth or justice. Their hypocrisy is shameful.”