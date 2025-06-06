Gavin Robinson slams Irish government's 'shameful hypocrisy’ on legacy after DUP-government meeting
The DUP leader was speaking after a meeting between the party and the Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn on Friday – part of a series of meetings between the government and local parties this week.
The Irish government is still suing the United Kingdom over the Legacy Act passed by the previous government – which brought in a partial amnesty for Troubles-era killings.
Labour has committed to repealing the act – and has already removed legislation to prevent those interned without trial – such as Gerry Adams – from receiving compensation from the UK.
Mr Robinson said: “Time and again, we have spoken with victims who tell us earnestly that they aren’t consulted. They are heard but never listened to.
“What is worse; they also understand that our government has engaged in a meaningful way with the Republic of Ireland’s Government about legacy plans, yet Dublin has done nothing to assist in the quest for truth and justice.
“The recent Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Ireland Government and the Omagh Inquiry is a case in point. The Inquiry was established to assess whether the atrocity could have been avoided by actions of the UK.
“The Irish will happily assist in answering those questions of the United Kingdom, but what of their actions? What of their omissions? Silence.
“No Legacy body south of the border. No introspection. A shocking history of harbouring terrorists, collusion, support, refused extradition applications and a litany of atrocities’ commissioned and launched from their jurisdiction with no recourse to truth or justice. Their hypocrisy is shameful.”
Earlier this week, Hilary Benn said the government is committed to “ensuring we have a system that is capable of delivering for all families who are seeking answers around the loss of their loved ones” and would work with Northern Ireland parties on new legislation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.