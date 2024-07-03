Gavin Robinson urges voters to 'use vote wisely' - saying DUP are the party that can win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavin Robinson says voters must use their vote wisely on Thursday to avoid “waking up on Friday morning to a nightmare scenario”.

In his Eve of Poll message to Party supporters, the DUP Leader said Thursday’s election “will help shape the future direction of Northern Ireland”. He added: “If you want a stronger, more prosperous NI within the UK, then you need to vote for it. “If you want a strong team who will fight for NI and speak up for you, then you need to vote for it.

“Don’t listen to those who cannot win in this election. By supporting the unionist candidates that can win you ensure there is the strongest voice and the strongest team for you in Parliament. Only the DUP can ensure there is a strong team of pro-Union MPs in Westminster to stand up and speak out for you on the issues that matter.

“Some people can only see problems, but we are proud of our strong record of standing up for you and getting things done.

Gavin Robinson has been setting out his eve of poll message to voters

“We led the campaign for more funding for our most vital public services. When I first highlighted the level of underfunding we face, it was an uphill challenge not just to get government to listen, but even to get other local parties to accept the case.

“We have delivered increased investment for schools and hospitals, but there is still much more to do. The DUP’s Education Minister has already delivered initiatives to ensure that we can give back to working families. They are struggling with the cost of housing, energy and particularly with childcare costs. We understand the crippling bills that families are facing and the impact it has on them.

“The more seats we win, the more influence we have which means the more we can deliver for you and your family. By sitting at home or voting for parties who cannot win, you will elect people who will take us in the wrong direction and who do not believe in Northern Ireland.

He said that on Thursday voters shouldn’t “be lulled into voting for candidates that can’t win and waking up on Friday morning to a nightmare scenario where the unionist vote has been divided and non-unionists have won seats.