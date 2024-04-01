Gavin Robinson's fingerprints all over disasterous 'Donaldson Deal': Jim Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Pacemaker

That is the view of TUV leader Jim Allister who has described East Belfast MP Mr Robinson as “simply continuity Jeffrey,” who will accept the “stepping stone to an all-Ireland economy” negotiated by former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Sir Jeffrey resigned as party leader on Friday when it was revealed that he is facing charges related to historical sex offences. It is understood he will strenuously contest the charges.

Many senior figures have stressed that the party, and the NI Executive, will carry on as normal following the bombshell revelation.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Allister said: “Though now severely tainted, the constitutional dangers of the Donaldson Deal remain and will be unmitigated by Gavin Robinson, whose fingerprints are all over the disastrous Donaldson Deal.

"Gavin is simply continuity Jeffrey.

“What the tainted Donaldson Deal amounts to is the double whammy of enthroning Sinn Fein while at the same time accepting EU law and a partitioning Irish Sea border, all designed to produce the stepping stone of an all-Ireland economy.

"That is the essence of the sellout deal that did not change one word of the iniquitous [Northern Ireland] Protocol.”

Mr Allister added: “There is little point in those uneasy with the tainted Donaldson Deal protesting their dissent while at the same time pledging their full support to a new leader equally determined to sustain it. Now is a moment to put country before party, particularly for the many in the DUP unhappy with the Donaldson Deal.