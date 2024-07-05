Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Antrim’s new MP, Jim Allister of the TUV, has delivered a firebrand-style victory speech following his ousting of Ian Paisley.

More on that here: Ian Paisley's farewell speech IN FULL after being defeated by new MP Jim Allister

Meanwhile his defeated rival stood on the same stage, arms folded, composed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Allister paid tribute to Mr Paisley’s work on "constituency efforts down the years... but above all this is a new starting point in North Antrim".

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 4/7/2024: Ian Paisley with Jim Allister who deposed him as the MP in North Antrim at the General election count in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt after winning the South Antrim seat. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

He also told his supporters, the press, and the general count hall in Magherafelt that the result shows “the unionist people of North Antrim will not be taken for granted and certainly will not be taken for fools!”

He decried “the partitioning of our nation by a foreign EU border”, calling it “beyond shameful” and promising that his voice “will not wilt or falter in opposing the iniquitous Protocol”.