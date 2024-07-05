General election 2023: North Antrim – Watch Jim Allister's victory speech IN full as new TUV MP declares 'the Protocol is beyond shameful and I will not wilt in opposing it'
More on that here: Ian Paisley's farewell speech IN FULL after being defeated by new MP Jim Allister
Meanwhile his defeated rival stood on the same stage, arms folded, composed.
Mr Allister paid tribute to Mr Paisley’s work on "constituency efforts down the years... but above all this is a new starting point in North Antrim".
He also told his supporters, the press, and the general count hall in Magherafelt that the result shows “the unionist people of North Antrim will not be taken for granted and certainly will not be taken for fools!”
He decried “the partitioning of our nation by a foreign EU border”, calling it “beyond shameful” and promising that his voice “will not wilt or falter in opposing the iniquitous Protocol”.
