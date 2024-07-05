General election 2023: North Antrim – Watch Jim Allister's victory speech IN full as new TUV MP declares 'the Protocol is beyond shameful and I will not wilt in opposing it'

By Adam Kula
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
North Antrim’s new MP, Jim Allister of the TUV, has delivered a firebrand-style victory speech following his ousting of Ian Paisley.

More on that here: Ian Paisley's farewell speech IN FULL after being defeated by new MP Jim Allister

Meanwhile his defeated rival stood on the same stage, arms folded, composed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Allister paid tribute to Mr Paisley’s work on "constituency efforts down the years... but above all this is a new starting point in North Antrim".

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 4/7/2024: Ian Paisley with Jim Allister who deposed him as the MP in North Antrim at the General election count in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt after winning the South Antrim seat. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPACEMAKER, BELFAST, 4/7/2024: Ian Paisley with Jim Allister who deposed him as the MP in North Antrim at the General election count in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt after winning the South Antrim seat. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 4/7/2024: Ian Paisley with Jim Allister who deposed him as the MP in North Antrim at the General election count in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt after winning the South Antrim seat. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

He also told his supporters, the press, and the general count hall in Magherafelt that the result shows “the unionist people of North Antrim will not be taken for granted and certainly will not be taken for fools!”

He decried “the partitioning of our nation by a foreign EU border”, calling it “beyond shameful” and promising that his voice “will not wilt or falter in opposing the iniquitous Protocol”.

The above video is his full speech.

Related topics:Jim AllisterIan PaisleyProtocol

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.