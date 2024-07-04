Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UUP MLA Tom Elliott has played down the significance of being raised to the house of Lords.

He was one of 19 new peers announced by the government.

The full list was published shortly before polls closed in the general election on Thursday.

When he arrived at the Fermanagh South Tyrone counting centre at just before midnight a large cheer went up from his supporters.

A beaming Tom Elliott gives his reaction to the News Letter after being raised to the Hous of Lords.

Reporters rushed from all directions to see what the fuss was all about.

They found Mr Elliott beaming, and surrounded by party colleagues congratulating him.

Speaking first to the News Letter, he said that “it doesn't feel much different”.

He added: “I am still Tom Elliott”.

He only heard the news at 7:20pm this evening.

Asked what his first thoughts were on hearing the news, he said in a relaxed Fermanagh manner: “I don't know, just surprised I suppose.

"That's life, it comes and goes, these things. To me it is still the same person. Things don't change that quickly.”

Asked if he would now be spending less time on the farm, it was clear the news and the implications for his daily life are still settling in.

“That could be... it has only been announced, there is all that to think about now.”

Tom was re-elected to the NI Assembly for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 2022 after previously serving between 2003 and 2015.

He has also served in Westminster as MP for the same constituency between 2015-2017, and as Party Leader from 2010-2012.

He is currently deputy chief Whip, the party spokesman for Agriculture and Environment and chairs Stormont's Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.

Mr Elliott is here to support his party colleague Diana Armstrong, the party’s candidate in the Fermanagh South Tyrone seat.