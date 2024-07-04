General Election 2024: Fermanagh South Tyrone count hears cheers of celebration as Tom Elliott raised to Lords
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was one of 19 new peers announced by the government.
The full list was published shortly before polls closed in the general election on Thursday.
When he arrived at the Fermanagh South Tyrone counting centre at just before midnight a large cheer went up from his supporters.
Reporters rushed from all directions to see what the fuss was all about.
They found Mr Elliott beaming, and surrounded by party colleagues congratulating him.
Speaking first to the News Letter, he said that “it doesn't feel much different”.
He added: “I am still Tom Elliott”.
He only heard the news at 7:20pm this evening.
Asked what his first thoughts were on hearing the news, he said in a relaxed Fermanagh manner: “I don't know, just surprised I suppose.
"That's life, it comes and goes, these things. To me it is still the same person. Things don't change that quickly.”
Asked if he would now be spending less time on the farm, it was clear the news and the implications for his daily life are still settling in.
“That could be... it has only been announced, there is all that to think about now.”
Tom was re-elected to the NI Assembly for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 2022 after previously serving between 2003 and 2015.
He has also served in Westminster as MP for the same constituency between 2015-2017, and as Party Leader from 2010-2012.
He is currently deputy chief Whip, the party spokesman for Agriculture and Environment and chairs Stormont's Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.
Mr Elliott is here to support his party colleague Diana Armstrong, the party’s candidate in the Fermanagh South Tyrone seat.
The ballot boxes have just arrived from the seat and counting is getting underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.