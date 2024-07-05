General election 2024: Jubilation among republicans as ex-nursing chief Pat Cullen wins Fermanagh and South Tyrone for Sinn Fein
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pat Cullen has won Fermanagh and South Tyrone, beating the unionist candidate Diana Armstrong.
The former head of the Royal College of Nursing for the entire UK, Ms Cullen scored 24,844 votes to Mrs Armstrong’s 20,273.
No other candidate was remotely close; the nearest was Eddie Roofe of the Alliance Party with 2,420.
In former years, the constituency has hung in the balance on the basis of a few dozen votes.
Not so this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.