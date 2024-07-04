Polling stations opened across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies with counting to begin later on Thursday night.
1.
Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, is interviewed beside a poster for the DUP's Carla Lockhart outside the polling station at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown this morning after casting his vote in the General Election.PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPhoto: stephen davison
2.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.Photo: Danny Lawson
3.
Police officers at Agape Centre polling station in south Belfast after it opens for voting in the 2024 General Election.Photo: Liam McBurney
4.
Voting begins in the 2024 Westminster general election.Photo: PA