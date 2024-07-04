DUP leader and east Belfast candidate places his vote at Dundonald Elim Church, east Belfast, along with his wife Lindsay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press EyeDUP leader and east Belfast candidate places his vote at Dundonald Elim Church, east Belfast, along with his wife Lindsay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye
General Election 2024: Politicians in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK join the public in travelling to the poll today

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 11:01 BST
Voting begins in the 2024 Westminster general election.

Polling stations opened across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies with counting to begin later on Thursday night.

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, is interviewed beside a poster for the DUP's Carla Lockhart outside the polling station at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown this morning after casting his vote in the General Election.PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

1.

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, is interviewed beside a poster for the DUP's Carla Lockhart outside the polling station at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown this morning after casting his vote in the General Election.PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPhoto: stephen davison

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

2.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.Photo: Danny Lawson

Police officers at Agape Centre polling station in south Belfast after it opens for voting in the 2024 General Election.

3.

Police officers at Agape Centre polling station in south Belfast after it opens for voting in the 2024 General Election.Photo: Liam McBurney

4.

Voting begins in the 2024 Westminster general election.Photo: PA

