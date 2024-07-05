Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is already confident he will retake the Foyle Westminster seat – but by a reduced margin.

Speaking to the News Letter at around 2:20am, he had just returned from watching the initial counting of ballots for the seat.

“It is a much reduced poll, a much reduced turnout, but across the constituency we are winning everywhere we need to win,” he said. “We will wait and see but we feel good.”

Echoing DUP Candidate Gary Middleton, he said turnout looked to have dropped from over 63% in the 2019 poll to around 50%.

SDLP leader Column Eastwood said at 2:20am that he was confident he was going to retake Foyle.