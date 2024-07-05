General Election 2024: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood confident he has retaken Foyle seat

By Philip Bradfield
Published 5th Jul 2024, 02:45 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 02:51 BST
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is already confident he will retake the Foyle Westminster seat – but by a reduced margin.

Speaking to the News Letter at around 2:20am, he had just returned from watching the initial counting of ballots for the seat.

“It is a much reduced poll, a much reduced turnout, but across the constituency we are winning everywhere we need to win,” he said. “We will wait and see but we feel good.”

Echoing DUP Candidate Gary Middleton, he said turnout looked to have dropped from over 63% in the 2019 poll to around 50%.

SDLP leader Column Eastwood said at 2:20am that he was confident he was going to retake Foyle.

He suggested this was because many people were on holiday and that others thought that his majority of 17,000 from 2019 meant that their vote was not needed to see off the challenge from Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy.

