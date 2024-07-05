General election 2024: South Antrim - Exiting DUP candidate says 'we haven't gone away... we'll be back'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Girvan has promised that, despite being beaten by roughly double the number of votes by Robin Swann, the DUP “will be back” in the constituency.
He pledged that the party “hasn’t went away” and joked that, having lost his seat as an MP, he can now get on with a list of household jobs his wife has compiled.
Meanwhile Mr Swann thanked his family and said that Northern Ireland is “best served” by a “mixture” of MPs in Parliament… “who actually take their seats” (a dig at abstentionist Sinn Fein).
Here are the final results:
UUP: 16,311
DUP: 8,799
SF: 8,034
Alliance: 4,574
TUV: 2,693
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.