General election 2024: South Antrim - Exiting DUP candidate says 'we haven't gone away... we'll be back'

By Adam Kula
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:55 BST
Paul Girvan has promised that, despite being beaten by roughly double the number of votes by Robin Swann, the DUP “will be back” in the constituency.

He pledged that the party “hasn’t went away” and joked that, having lost his seat as an MP, he can now get on with a list of household jobs his wife has compiled.

Meanwhile Mr Swann thanked his family and said that Northern Ireland is “best served” by a “mixture” of MPs in Parliament… “who actually take their seats” (a dig at abstentionist Sinn Fein).

Here are the final results:

UUP: 16,311

DUP: 8,799

SF: 8,034

Alliance: 4,574

TUV: 2,693

