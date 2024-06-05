General Election: Gavin Robinson says the DUP won’t pull the plug on Stormont again

Gavin Robinson was speaking to the BBC's Talkback programme. Photo: BBC News NI

Gavin Robinson says he sees no circumstances whereby his party would collapse the devolved institutions again – and has denied rewriting history over the party’s deal with the government to restore Stormont.

The Safeguarding the Union deal was judged as sufficient progress by the DUP for it to return to the Executive in February, but the party has recently started to distance itself from the deal, describing it as the government’s document.

Mr Robinson has said the DUP should have responded to the command paper with more “cautious realism”.

The DUP is also running the election on a policy of removing EU law from Northern Ireland – a position ultimately incompatible with the Windsor Framework and Safeguarding the Union arrangements.

Speaking on an election interview with William Crawley on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, Mr Robinson said he would have taken the same decision to collapse Stormont two years ago if he had been leader then.When asked whether he would resort to that nuclear option again, he said: “I see no circumstances where we would travail that path”. The East Belfast candidate said: “Devolution is a benefit of Northern Ireland. I believe in devolution.”He added: “I don’t envisage those circumstances at all, let me be very clear. I don’t envisage circumstances where others would walk away. I am delighted that it’s back.”The DUP leader said nobody was talking about the potential of another collapse since devolution has returned.“You don’t hear anyone suggesting that devolution should be in some way in jeopardy,” he said.“People are pleased that devolved government is back and, for all the challenges that are associated with that, it’s a good thing, a positive thing for Northern Ireland and it was the right step forward.”Challenged on whether he was resetting the DUP’s stance in relation to the Safeguarding the Union paper, Mr Robinson insisted he had been consistent in his messaging since he first became interim leader in March.“I don’t need to rewrite history, because I’m giving you the answer today that I gave you three months ago,” he said, as he insisted the deal remained a “work in progress”.

In the days after the deal’s publication, Mr Robinson said he was proud to support the deal, adding: “What we were told couldn't happen – change to these texts, tablets of stone – happened”.

He also caveated his position, saying it is “predicated on the full and faithful implementation of delivering what we have achieved”.

He had said the government “provided constitutional harm, which we have repaired. They imposed friction on trade – which we have reduced”.

Mr Robinson succeeded former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who quit in March after being arrested and charged with historical sexual offences – charges he denies.The new leader said it was hard to determine if the high-profile court case involving Donaldson would affect the DUP’s vote in the General Election.“I don’t doubt there are some people who will use this poorly and pathetically for party political advantage,” he said.“There’s no doubt it will happen but it’s not what I see and hear when I’m out talking to ordinary people… It’s not something they’re holding against my colleagues or I, because it doesn’t involve us.”