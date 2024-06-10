Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel Farage has endorsed DUP candidates Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson in the general election, undermining his party’s pact with the TUV – as the DUP calls on Jim Allister’s party to “drop the Reform UK branding”.

It comes just a week after the TUV welcomed Mr Farage’s takeover of Reform as “something we greatly welcome”.

On Monday, the Reform UK leader said that in regard to “the Northern Ireland thing” he will be endorsing the two DUP candidates “as people I fought with all through the Brexit years”. Ian Paisley is contesting the same seat as TUV leader Jim Allister in North Antrim.

It is hugely embarrassing for the TUV, who have made much of their alliance with Reform UK – claiming it brought Northern Ireland into the British political mainstream and would assist in their attempts to remove the Irish Sea border.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage at an announcement of the party's economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

However, it also raises awkward questions for the DUP, who only weeks ago called Reform UK the “paymaster for unionist division” – but now welcome the party’s endorsement.

The DUP has also attacked Reform UK members such as Ben Habib and Ann Widdecombe for voting for the Protocol in Brussels, something Nigel Farage also did.

Ian Paisley said in a statement: “Nigel Farage is a household name and we welcome his endorsement as the best pro-union candidate in our constituencies. Nigel knows us and knows our record of delivering for the people.

“This is a very embarrassing for Jim Allister as the Reform UK Leader has endorsed us rather than him because the Reform UK Leader recognised that on the big issues we could be relied upon.

Ian Paisley's election literature includes an endorsement from the now-Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

“Some people know how to build relationships and deliver results, others just talk about the problems.

“The Electoral Commission has ruled that the ‘TUV-Reform UK’ description is misleading. With the Reform UK Leader now backing me, its clear the TUV-Reform UK relationship is non-existent.

“In light of this development, it is time that TUV stopped trying to fool the voters by using Reform UK branding and logos when it is clear that the Leader of Reform UK is not supporting TUV.

“Its time for TUV to drop the Reform UK branding.”

Sammy Wilson – now endorsed by Nigel Farage – is contesting the East Antrim constituency, and has been vocal against his own party’s Safeguarding the Union deal.

Mr Paisley has been much more cautious. Despite saying last year that the return of Stormont could be an “ice age away” and that the government were not close to meeting the DUP’s seven tests – his criticism of his party’s deal earlier this year was muted.

After Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s resignation as DUP leader, Mr Paisley said Gavin Robinson had moved the party from “spin” on its deal with the government to “a solid basis of truth”.

Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “As far as the Northern Ireland thing is concerned, I want to make it clear that whilst there have been negotiations going on in previous times, I will personally be endorsing Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson.”

It poses questions for the Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib – who has questioned the DUP’s unionist credentials. Earlier this year claimed that the DUP “can’t in good conscience claim to be a unionist party – because they’ve put in place the border, they’re implementing the border. So how can they be breaking the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the same time as claiming to be unionist?”

The TUV had formed an electoral alliance with Reform UK ahead of July’s poll and is standing in 14 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

Reform’s pact with the TUV was announced by the party’s then-leader Richard Tice in March this year.

However, on 3rd June the Electoral Commission rejected joint TUV-Reform UK branding on the ballot paper, stating it was “likely to mislead voters as to the effect of their vote”.

Pressed about his party’s alliance with the TUV, Mr Farage said: “Well, new leadership brings change. I wish the TUV well, but I’m gonna stand up to support Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley as people I fought with all through the Brexit years.”

In a recent interview with the PA news agency, TUV leader Mr Allister characterised the TUV/Reform UK alliance as the “authentic voice” of opposition to post-Brexit trading barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.