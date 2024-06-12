General Election: Tim Collins 'throws down gauntlet' to North Down rivals on public debates

Colonel Tim Collins is the UUP candidate for North Down

Tim Collins says he is ‘throwing down the gauntlet’ to North Down rivals to take part in debates and answer questions from the public ahead of the general election.

The Ulster Unionist Party candidate’s main rivals are the Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry and independent unionist Alex Easton.

All three men will take part in a hustings debate organised by the Bangor Chamber of Commerce later this month.

However, Mr Collins says he will attend any event organised by local churches or community groups – and has encouraged his opponents to do likewise.

He said: “I have really enjoyed the last few months, engaging with the electorate across North Down. I have been meeting individuals and groups across the constituency and keep hearing that people would like to see more events where candidates can come together to answer questions and set out their platform.”

“I think this is an excellent idea. I have been able to host community meetings in Holywood, Bangor and Donaghadee, where people have been able to ask me questions on any issue. It would be excellent if we could have a number of such events, in the next three weeks, where all candidates can be present and explain why they want to be the MP for North Down.”

“If local community centres, churches or halls offered to host these events, I give a commitment that I will happily take part. The opportunity for the people of North Down to be able to question their candidates and see what each one believes in and stands for, offers a level of engagement ahead of the election that I feel can only strengthen the democratic process and give people the opportunity to feel much more involved in politics.”

“I know there is a planned hustings event in Bangor on June 20th, that I am looking forward to attending, but I would hope we can agree to do many more of these in the coming weeks. I called for these debates in one of my daily ‘Tim Today’ campaign videos on 4 June and have had no reply yet. People clearly want to hear directly from candidates, and I have been encouraged by the response to my videos.

“Here is my commitment: any group, Church or Community Association who would like to host an event just needs to contact me and I will be happy to make time to attend. Or I am happy to work with the other candidates to arrange further hustings. I believe it is crucial that the voters of North Down have the chance to put their questions to candidates in a public forum and I am ready and willing to engage.”