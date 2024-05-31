General Election: Ulster Unionists to run Ballymena councillor in North Antrim
Mr Minford has run for the Westminster constituency previously, in 2017.
While the UUP will argue they are fighting for every vote in the constituency, Mr Swann running in South Antrim leaves open the prospect of a head to head battle between the DUP’s Ian Paisley and Jim Allister if, as expected, the TUV leader Jim Allister runs in the constituency.
TUV-Reform UK candidates will be unveiled on Friday afternoon.
Some in the Ulster Unionist Party believe that much of the vote taken previously by Robin Swann may go to the TUV leader rather than Ian Paisley.
Jackson Minford is a former civil servant whose family were involved in the Ulster Unionist Party in the old Stormont.
He has dedicated much of his professional and personal life to road safety. The issue is close to his family’s heart after his daughter Lauren died in a car accident in 2013. She was a teacher at Culcrow Primary School in Agahdowey near Ballymoney.
Lauren is survived by her father Jackson, mum Allison and sister Emma.
