Agape Centre polling station in south Belfast opens for the 2024 General Election. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Polling stations across the UK have opened as voters have their say at the General Election after weeks of campaigning.

Millions of people will cast their vote between 7am and 10pm, with opinion polls suggesting Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.

An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm on Thursday, will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.

These take place at polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.

The first of the 650 seats are likely to declare their results from 11.30pm.

This morning, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited a polling station to vote in the General Election.

The Prime Minister said “morning” and waved at reporters as he entered Kirby Sigston Village Hall, in Northallerton.

Mr Sunak is hoping to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.

Meanwhile, voting is under way in Northern Ireland in a General Election involving several constituency battles that remain too close to call.