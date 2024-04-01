General motorists advised to steer clear of Ballymoney on Tuesday as big Orange gathering takes place in Co Antrim town

An online flyer for the event

The parade marks the quarter-century anniversary of the founding of a local junior lodge: Drumaheagles JLOL 99.

The lodge released the running order for the parade.

It is to be led by Drumaheagles Young Defenders along with junior Orange officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99 will be led by Blaugh Sons Of Ulster Flute Band, and any visiting juniors and their superintendants are welcome to walk in ranks.

Benvarden Flute Band are next in the procession leading Ballymoney Independent JLOL 1, with Crown Defenders Flute Band Cloughmills will be leading Woodburn Young Defenders JLOL 258.

There will also be a street collection, with proceeds going to the McCrea Memorial Trust.

An estimated 800 or so marchers are expected to be involved according to the 11/1, with the parade – which also involves members of the Independent Orange Order – setting off in Megaw Park at 12.30pm and proceeding along Coleraine Road, High Street, and Main Street, then ultimately looping back around to Megaw Park – that is the first leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a kids’ fun day in the park, then the second leg second sets off at 3.30pm and takes much the same route, but this time going via the war memorial before splitting in two.