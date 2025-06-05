A woman whose mother was murdered by the IRA says Gerry Adams has serious questions to answer about what he knows about IRA terrorism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Adams recently took the BBC to court over a 2016 episode of its ‘Spotlight’ programme, and an accompanying online story, which he said defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson, for which he denies any involvement.

Last Friday, a jury at the High Court in Dublin found in his favour and awarded him €100,000 (£84,000) after determining that was the meaning of words included in the programme and article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC will also have to pay the former Sinn Fein leader’s legal costs.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta Quinton was murdered in the Enniskillen bombing, holds a memorial quilt featuring a patch in her honour. Niall Carson/PA Wire

However, on Tuesday the broadcaster was granted a stay on paying out the full costs and damages to allow it time to consider whether to lodge an appeal.

The stay was subject to paying half the damages (€50,000 or £42,000) and €250,000 (£210,000) towards solicitors’ fees.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta was one of 12 killed in the IRA bomb attack at Enniskillen cenotaph in 1987, posed serious questions in the wake of the verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me personally, Gerry Adams symbolises the IRA that robbed me of my mother and robbed so many other people of their loved ones and their wellbeing,” she said.

“My memory of him after IRA bomb attacks was usually saying something like, 'these things had to happen, you know'.

“It wasn't a proper and unequivocal condemnation. I'm just trying to imagine if I tried that trick when I was a child when I did something wrong: 'Well, I'm sorry mum, these things have to happen'.

“What would have happened? I would not have been let off the hook.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One memory that particularly stands out for her is when Mr Adams publicly joked about the IRA that, ‘they haven't gone away you know’.

She believes Mr Adams should answer the following question in the public interest: “What knowledge does he have of other people's involvement in terrorist activity?”

She added: “When Martin McGuinness was on BBC Question Time, I wished someone would have asked him when he found out about the Enniskillen bomb? Was it before it went off?”

(According to BBC journalist Peter Taylor, British and Irish intelligence agencies reported that Martin McGuinness was personally involved in the planning of the attack.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Quinton added: “Even those people that are prepared to accept that the terrorist campaign was evil talk about it now as if it is in the past.

“But the evil of Sinn Fein-IRA continues in the present because they are still justifying the IRA campaign. The evil hasn't stopped. Tactics may have stopped and changed, but the evil is still there.”

Last week, Mr Adams’ legal team said the verdict of the jury was a “full vindication” for their client while the BBC said it was “disappointed” with the outcome.