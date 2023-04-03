Gerry Adams' comments about strength of the IRA in 1998 'sound deluded' says former top policeman

Norman Baxter was one of several people reacting to a lengthy interview given by the former Sinn Fein president to the Press Association (PA) news agency, in the run-up to next week’s 25th anniversary of the Good Friday deal.

The interview, with senior PA reporter and former News Letter journalist Jonny McCambridge, was published on Monday.

Init, Mr Adams said the notion that the IRA found itself unable to sustain its campaign by the time of the 1998 deal was “total nonsense”.

“The support was still there, and the capacity was still there,” said Mr Adams.

He went on to add: “From our point of view, the alternative to republican violence was to have a mechanism which people could utilise in a peaceful and democratic way, that gave us huge strength to argue with physical force republicans that they should cease, and that’s what happened in the end…

“Bobby Sands, Mairead Farrell, they didn’t have this type of a mechanism.”

The 1998 deal opened up a pathway which “was like a new phase of the struggle” he said, adding that “the first acid test is thousands of people are alive who may otherwise be dead”.

A man and his child pass by an IRA mural, 2005

Mr Baxter meanwhile said “the reality was somewhat different”.

He was working in the RUC’s internal investigations unit at the time of the 1998 deal, and had spent time as staff officer to an assistant chief constable (ACC) covering the IRA heartlands of Co Armagh and Co Down.

“Particularly in rural areas, IRA activists were living in homes where they'd put in steel doors and metal gates on their stairways to stop loyalists breaking in,” said Mr Baxter (who later went on to the PSNI’s counter-terror branch, and attained the rank of ACC himself).

"They were living in absolute fear, so there as pressure within the volunteers themselves. That was a reaction to the loyalist campaign, because it had picked up from the early ‘90s, and they were carrying out attacks on suspected IRA members in their homes.

“So the volunteers themselves had come to the view that they weren't being protected by the organisation.

"Secondly, the Catholic Church put significant pressure on Sinn Fein that the IRA's claim they were defending their communities was nonsense in the light of some of the atrocities they'd carried out.

"And then they were so heavily infiltrated by informers that they were aborting multiple times more operations than they were able to carry out. They'd lost the capacity to carry out operations.

"It was infiltration at two levels: one, reporting on their terrorist operations, but the second and even more dangerous infiltration was people who were placed at strategic levels who were guiding them towards a ceasefire and political settlement.”

Against this backdrop, the claim that the IRA could still maintain its campaign sounds “quite deluded,” said Mr Baxter.

Mr Baxter took particular issue with the reference to Bobby Sands, saying that the convict and hunger striker had been sacrificed by the IRA “as a cynical act to try and gain popular support for the military campaign”.

"Bobby Sands and the others didn't have to die, but they decided it was in the best interests of the armed conflict they would die.

"It was the biggest recruiting drive for new members, allowing Sands to die. That's my perspective on it.”

As to the idea that republicans had “no mechanism” to pursue their aims prior to 1998, “that's nonsense as well, because there's always a democratic choice”.

"The SDLP didn't go down the road of violence.”

Mr Adams has always denied being a member of the IRA, and has never been convicted of involvement in IRA violence.