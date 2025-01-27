Attorney General Richard Hermer. Questions have been raised over how his previous legal work, including representing former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, could result in possible conflicts of interest in his current role

​The government's top law officer has revealed he has recused himself from advising ministers on "certain matters" but could not give details as he was bound by convention.

Attorney General Lord Hermer KC was speaking after questions were raised over how his previous legal work, including representing former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, could result in possible conflicts of interest in his current role.

The Labour frontbencher told peers there was a "rigorous system" in place for dealing with such instances and insisted his department "will always err on the side of caution".

He pointed out the law officers' convention prevented him from saying which matters he had advised on and where he had recused himself.

The Conservatives have requested an investigation by Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald in relation to Lord Hermer, including on the "representation of Gerry Adams in matters related to the Legacy Act".

Lord Hermer recently said he represented Mr Adams on "something unconnected" to the Act and also represented the family of a young British soldier murdered by the IRA in the 1970s.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 stopped former Troubles internees such as Mr Adams from seeking compensation, although the Labour government has proposed repealing and replacing the legislation.

Responding to a repeat of an urgent question asked by the Tories in the Commons, Lord Hermer said: "It is vital that the public are reassured that the highest standards of propriety are applied by my department and I welcome the opportunity to answer questions today.

"As the House will be aware I am constrained by the law officers' convention which prohibits me from identifying particular instances in which law officer advice has been sought even by implication.

"But I hope reassurance can be found in the description of the rigorous system for managing conflicts provided by the Solicitor General in the other place (the Commons).

"And may I make plain, if ever there is or will be reasonable doubt as to whether a law officer should be recused my department will always err on the side of caution.

"Compliance with that process has led me to recuse myself from certain matters.

"As I said, the convention precludes me from identifying in those instances, because to do so would inevitably reveal the issues on which advice has been sought.

"I can assure the House that recusals have no material impact on my department's work. Where one law officer is conflicted, another is asked to act instead.

"And I am fortunate to have the support from a Solicitor General and an Advocate General for Scotland with highly successful careers in law."

